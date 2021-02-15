Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement, Insider information 15 February 2021 at 1.00 p.m. (CET)

Savosolar has entered into settlement agreement with Sunti SAS

On 8 January 2021, Savosolar Plc (“Savosolar” or the “Company”) announced that it had received preliminary information on the resolution made by the Commercial Court of Montpellier on 23 December 2020 in a dispute between Savosolar and the French company Sunti SAS.

Savosolar and Sunti SAS have now entered into a settlement agreement where the parties have agreed that neither party will make an appeal against the resolution made by the Commercial Court of Montpellier on 23 December 2020. The final amount of damages and accrued interest payable by Savosolar to Sunti SAS is in total approximately EUR 137,000.

