HAMILTON, N.J., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and recovery coach Geri Petito has published her frank, humorous, and uplifting guidebook that provides a much-needed resource to people with addictions and their loved ones. In “I’m Not an Addict … I’m Just an Ass! I’d Rather Be a Smart Ass Than a Dumb Ass!,” Petito shares her personal journey overcoming and recovering from drug addiction, reflects on the role God and spirituality played in her healing process, and offers sage wisdom to others embarking on their own path to a better life.



On July 27, 1991, Petito made the decision to stop using drugs. At that time, Petito was what some people might call a functioning drug addict – her family didn’t know she used, and most of her friends were unaware as well. Petito checked herself into a rehab facility and stayed there for 30 days. It changed her life. In “I’m Not an Addict … I’m Just an Ass!” Petito draws back the curtain of the addiction recovery process and shares the steps she took to change her thinking from unhealthy to healthy, including honesty, faith, surrender, soul-searching, integrity, acceptance, humility and enabling, willingness, forgiveness, maintenance, making contact, and service.



Petito’s book delves into how she transformed anger, frustration, and pessimism into hopefulness, gratitude, and empowerment. “I’m Not an Addict … I’m Just an Ass!” communicates that these emotions are essential to the start of the road to recovery – beginning a new life with a healthy mind, body, and spirit.



“I decided to share with you what has helped me change my life,” Petito wrote in the introduction to her book. “… We all have scars, yes we all do. Some worse than others. But we all have the power to heal them. Emotional scars heal. I promise!”



Peppered with inspiring poems, important moments of frankness, and plenty of room for laughs, “I’m Not an Addict … I’m Just an Ass!” is an accessible, non-judgmental resource for anyone embarking on the challenging, but ultimately rewarding, road to recovery from addiction.



“The author, Geri Petito, gives her honest account of an earlier drug addiction and the journey she decided to take to change her life and her choices which led to her now having a fantastic, healthy and happy life,” a reader wrote in a five-star review of the book on Amazon. “She provides from-the-heart advice on how to overcome addiction of any sort with honesty, humor and solid recommendations that really work for those who honestly desire to change the direction of their life and move forward once and for all.”



“I’m Not an Addict … I’m Just an Ass! I’d Rather Be a Smart Ass Than a Dumb Ass!”

By Geri Petito

ISBN: 978-1-4808-3042-4 (sc); ISBN: 978-1-4808-3043-1 (e)

Available through Archway Publishing, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Geri Petito is a beautician by trade as well as an author, poet, artist, nutritional health coach, vegan chef, and recovery coach. Petito is also an International Hall of Fame Radio Show Host. She originally published “I’m Not an Addict … I’m Just an Ass!” in 2016 and updated the book in 2020 to include her many accomplishments since publishing the book and additional inspirational content. Originally from Long Island City, N.Y., Petito moved to Robbinsville, N.J., at the age of 13. She has a daughter and two grandchildren, and she currently resides in Hamilton, N.J. To learn more, please connect with the author on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



