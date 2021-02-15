Company Announcement 03/2021

On February 10, 2021 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) February 10, 2021 3,000 815.48 2,446,440 February 11, 2021 2,900 817.67 2,371,243 February 12, 2021 2,800 810.93 2,270,604 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 8,700 814.75 7,088,287

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 710.387 treasury shares corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 19.0m (approx. DKK 141.7m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

