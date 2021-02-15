Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Market by Therapeutic Approach, Type of Gene Therapy, Type of Vectors Used, Therapeutic Areas, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over time, several gene therapies have been developed for the treatment of both simple and complex genetic disorders. In fact, there are 10 approved gene therapies (recent examples include Zolgensma, ZyntegloT and Collategene) to date, and more than a thousand product candidates being evaluated in clinical trials, worldwide. Considering the current pace of research and product development activity in this field, experts believe that the number of clinical research initiatives involving gene therapies are likely to grow by 17% annually. In this context, the USFDA released a notification, mentioning that it now expects to receive twice as many gene therapy applications each year, starting 2020. Despite the ongoing pandemic, it is worth highlighting that gene therapy companies raised approximately USD 5.5 billion in capital investments, in 2020 alone. This is indicative of the promising therapeutic potential of this emerging class of pharmacological interventions, which has led investors to bet heavily on the success of different gene therapy candidates in the long term.
Several technology platforms are currently available for discovery and development of various types of gene therapies. In fact, advances in bioanalytical methods and genome editing and manipulation technologies, have enabled the development of novel therapy development tools/platforms. In fact, technology licensing is a lucrative source of income for stakeholders in this industry, particularly for those with proprietary gene editing platforms. Given the growing demand for interventions that focus on the amelioration of the underlying (genetic) causes of diseases, it is expected that the gene therapy pipeline will continue to steadily expand. Moreover, promising results from ongoing clinical research initiatives are likely to bring in more investments to support therapy product development initiatives in this domain. Therefore, we are led to believe that the global gene therapy market is poised to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.
The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of gene therapies, primarily focusing on gene augmentation-based therapies, oncolytic viral therapies, immunotherapies and gene editing therapies. The study also features an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. GENE DELIVERY VECTORS
5. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO
6. MARKET OVERVIEW
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8. MARKETED GENE THERAPIES
9. KEY COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGIES
10. LATE STAGE GENE THERAPIES
11. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
12. KEY THERAPEUTICS AREAS
13. PATENT ANALYSIS
14. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
15. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
16. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
17. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
18. BIG PHARMA PLAYERS: ANALYSIS OF GENE THERAPY RELATED INITIATIVES
19. DEMAND ANALYSIS
20. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
21. VECTOR MANUFACTURING
22. CASE STUDY: GENE THERAPY SUPPLY CHAIN
23. CONCLUSION
A Selection of Companies Mentioned Include:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6r4ih
