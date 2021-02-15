New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04143812/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on bone-anchored hearing aids market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of hearing loss, rising geriatric population and growing focus on emerging markets. In addition, increasing prevalence of hearing loss is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bone-anchored hearing aids market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The bone-anchored hearing aids market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Adults

• Pediatrics



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the emergence of the robotic platform and surgical navigation system as one of the prime reasons driving the bone-anchored hearing aids market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of value chains and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Bone-anchored hearing aids market sizing

• Bone-anchored hearing aids market forecast

• Bone-anchored hearing aids market industry analysis





