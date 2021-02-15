Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Logistics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Connected Logistics help businesses become more customer-centric and efficient by increasing transparency in the business process. The Global Connected Logistics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).
Increasing adoption of IoT and sensor-based technologies like RFID in various domains, including the Supply Chain Management (SCM) system, will drive the connected logistics market in the forecast period.
Advancement in future technologies like Big Data and Advanced analytics will act as a catalyzer for the adoption of Logistics 4.0. The data collected from smart and connected supply chain and logistics can be converted into actionable insights by using AI systems, which will help businesses to forecast demand accurately and thus improving capacity planning.
Also, the growing demand for cloud-based solutions, RFID, and internet ubiquity across the globe are some more factors driving the market. The introduction of new applications and cloud-based solutions for the transportation and management of products, including tracking of goods and movement of planes, trucks, and ships which carry them. Further, the macroeconomic factors driving the market are the changing lifestyle of consumers, emerging economies, and the rapid rate of smart cities in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India.
In the United States, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the government has shut down all the logistic operations in the country, which is heavily impacting the industry. The CEO of Connected Logistics has stated that, due to this outbreak, the American government has shown more flexibility towards telework and online assistance. These factors are expected to drive the market in the forecast period further.
Key Market Trends
Increasing use of IoT and future technologies in different industries will drive the adoption of Connected Logistics
Asia-Pacific Region to Exhibit Maximum Growth
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the global connected logistics market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of many existing as well as emerging players in the market. The technological developments in the logistics industry are expected to fuel the rise in investments and product innovations. The competitors are proactively addressing the challenges by crafting strategies that can have the best overall effect on the market's progress. The opportunities for growth in the market have ample scope for development in the forecast period.
