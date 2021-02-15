CLEWISTON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After spending 50-years as an accomplished general surgeon, Dr. RL Carroll, now retired at the age of 78-years-old, is reflecting on his life and the various experiences that led him to where he is today. In his memoir, “Rural Odyssey: Growing Up in the Country – Memories of Family, Faith, and Secrets,” Dr. Carroll recounts these experiences while sharing stories and secrets that were involved in the relationships within his parents’ families and his own while also weaving in the accounts of growing up in a Pentecostal faith-based life.

Shaped by his experiences, Dr. Carroll’s education began in a rural one-room schoolhouse and eventually advanced to a more common elementary and secondary school system. He then went on to state university and entered medical school at the University of Tennessee at 19-years-old. Throughout his book, Dr. Carroll intimately shares the successes and failures experienced throughout his life including the intricacies of multiple marriages, children, and drug-associated problems. He always sought to be the “knight in shining armor” for everyone which only caused more problems. The one thing that held his life together was his faith and his time in the practice of general surgery brought about many observations and entertaining stories.

“Growing up as the only child and son of a minister I had a lot of various life experiences and events that happened including 50-years spent as a general surgeon so wanted to put my story down in writing,” stated Dr. Carroll.

Presented in an easy to read and understandable format that shares hilarious and intensely fascinating adventures of growing up in the country, readers will be intrigued to learn more about Dr. Carroll’s captivating memories of family, faith, and secrets.

“Rural Odyssey: Growing Up in the Country – Memories of Family, Faith, and Secrets”

By Dr. RL Carroll

ISBN: 978-1-595556684 (Paperback); 978-1-595556103 (Hardbound); 978-1-595557070 (eBook)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, ChristianBook, and FaithGateway

About the Author

R Leonard Carroll is the only child of a minister and “stay at home” mother. He started at a country school at age five and began University of Tennessee Medical College at age 19. His surgical training was at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga and he spent two years active duty in the U.S. Army. For many reasons, he moved back to rural America for 18 years living in Jamestown, Tennessee. Dr. Carroll has been happily married for over 35 years and has lived in Clewiston, Florida for over 13 years where he is a retired board-certified surgeon. He now spends his time focusing on writing and is in the process of penning a follow-up to “Rural Odyssey” about where he is in life now.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment

Review Copy & Interview Requests: Lauren Dickerson LAVIDGE 480-306-7117 ldickerson@lavidge.com