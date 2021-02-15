New York, NY, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Baking Ingredients Market By Type (Leavening Agents, Fats & Shortenings, Colors & Flavors, Baking Powders & Mixes, Emulsifiers, Starch, Enzymes, Oil and Other Types) and By Application (Cakes & Pastries, Bread, Rolls & Pies, Biscuits & Cookies and Other Applications): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Baking Ingredients Market was estimated at USD 14 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 20.18 Billion by 2026. The global Baking Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2019 to 2026”.

Baking ingredients are used in baking products such as bread, cookies, biscuits, cakes, pies, tarts, pastries, dumplings, donuts, and frozen products. In bakery products, it is primarily used to improve the overall quality of the product, save time and durability. It is necessary to use a good quality ingredient when baking to preserve softness and taste. For instance, in bread making, yeast is an important ingredient whose gas created for better results should be kept inside the dough.

The growing attraction for baked and fast food along with easy access to baked and packed food generating market growth across the world. The market for baked goods is growing, owing to the Millenials. The Millenials are becoming a foodie and they are always eager to try new products. This has a positive impact on fast food stores and the bakery market. The rising health concern is one of the restrain in front of the market.

Baking Ingredients Market: Top Market Players

British Foods Limited

crust ‘n’ crumb food ingredients Pvt Ltd.

Cargill Inc

Caravan Ingredients

Royal DSM N.V.

CSM

Kerry Group plc

Taura

Corbian N.V.

Dawn Foods Ltd

British Bakels Ltd

AAK UK

Muntons plc.

Growing obesity and aging populations have brought on the international front. The increase in awareness of health has a direct effect on the food consumption habits of people. Sugar intake and extra calories directly affect a person's weight. Sugar represents a major source of fructose. Fructose intake increases the desire to eat more food. In addition, excess fructose intake induces leptin resistance. Leptin is an essential hormone that controls appetite to stop eating and tells the body. Hunger rise increases the intake of food which increases the person's obesity. The rising obesity is an invitation for the heart attack. Therefore, the rise in obesity is estimated to hinder market growth.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Baking Ingredients sector. Key strategic developments in the Baking Ingredients market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Baking Ingredients market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The Baking Ingredients market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Baking Ingredients industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The Baking Ingredients market is segmented based on Type and Application. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into leavening agents, fats & shortenings, colors & flavors, baking powders & mixes, emulsifiers, starch, enzymes, oil, and other types. In terms of Application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into cakes & pastries, bread, rolls & pies, biscuits & cookies, and other applications.

Baking Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

North America leads the market for baking ingredients, owing to the intense consumption of bakery products. Bread is consumed on a daily basis across the globe, which is projected to stimulate the growth of the baking ingredients. In fact, a reluctance to cook on a daily basis results in high demand for bakery products.

The Asia Pacific is considered the most significant region in the forecast period and is likely to gain momentum. The number of bakeries in the Asia Pacific is surging rapidly as demand for bakery products is increasing. The correction in disposable income is augmenting market growth, particularly in India and China.

Europe is the second-largest bakery product market. The hectic lifestyle encourages people to enjoy fast-paced food like pocket sandwiches, pastries, cupcakes, and pies. Consumption of various types of bread in meals and breakfast estimated to generate the major demand for baking ingredients. The wide range of bread category is favoring France to become the leading market for the demand and production of bread.

Browse the full “Baking Ingredients Market By Type (Leavening Agents, Fats & Shortenings, Colors & Flavors, Baking Powders & Mixes, Emulsifiers, Starch, Enzymes, Oil and Other Types) and By Application (Cakes & Pastries, Bread, Rolls & Pies, Biscuits & Cookies and Other Applications): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/baking-ingredients-market-by-type-leavening-agents-fats-743

This report segments the Baking Ingredients market as follows:

Global Baking Ingredients Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Leavening agents

Fats & shortenings

Colors&flavors

Baking powders & mixes

Emulsifiers

Starch

Enzymes

Oil

Other

Global Baking Ingredients Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Cakes & pastries

Bread

Rolls & pies

Biscuits & cookies

Other

Key Insights from Primary Research

It was recognized through primary research that the global Baking Ingredients market was valued at around USD 14 Billion in 2019.

According to primary respondents, the global Baking Ingredients market is projected to grow annually at a rate of around 5%.

On the basis of end-user segmentation, the “Bread” category held the leading share at more than 30%, in 2019.

North America leads the market for baking ingredients, owing to the intense consumption of bakery products.

The “Leavening agents” category, was the prominent revenue-producing category contributing to around 25% share, in 2019

