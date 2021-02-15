Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Directory of Pharmaceutical Companies 2021" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The International Directory of Pharmaceutical Companies is the most comprehensive and accurate Directory of companies and executives in the pharmaceutical industry that have ever been published. It contains more than 12,000 pharmaceutical companies in over 160 countries and 25,000 executives working in the industry around the world.
This powerful Directory is your connection to key decision makers in the pharmaceutical industry in Europe, North and South America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. No other international directory keeps you abreast of the thousands of personnel changes taking place due to company mergers, acquisitions, consolidations, and staff turnover.
This Directory also covers senior personnel in key job function areas such as: Administration; Basic research; Biometrics and statistics; Business development; Clinical research; Distribution; Facilities management; Finance; Health economics; Information technology; International development; International marketing; Legal affairs; Licensing; Market research; Marketing; Medical department; Operations; Packaging, Patents; Personnel Process development; Product development; Public relations; Purchasing; Quality assurance; Regulatory affairs; Research and development; Sales and marketing, Senior executives. Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the pharmaceutical industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up to date information you need.
This Directory Will Enable You To:
Key Features Of The Directory Include:
Coverage:
All Countries of Western & Eastern Europe including UK, USA & Canada, South & Central America, the Middle East, All of Africa, All of Asia, including China, Australia & New Zealand, India and Japan.
Categories Include In This Directory Include:
Key Topics Covered:
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3c0on
