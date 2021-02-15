Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrotherapy market size was USD 950 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 1.30 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 3.9%, over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global electrotherapy market is driven by rapid technological advancements in the medical sector, growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of obesity and chronic pain, and major R&D initiatives. Electrotherapy devices mainly consist of a battery-powered unit attached with sticky electrode pads through wires. These sticky electrode pads are placed on affected area of the patient’s body to deliver electrical impulses to the body. Electrotherapy treatment is primarily used to treat nerve pain, arthritis, sports injuries, muscle atrophy, and back pain.

Some of the most widely used electrotherapy treatments are transcutaneous Spinal Electro Analgesia (TSE), Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), and electrical muscle stimulation, among others. TENS system works using low and high stimulation frequency. TENS systems stimulate individual nerves in high-frequency settings for sending signals to the brain to block other nerves transmitting pain signals. Low-frequency TENS helps to increase endorphin production that acts as natural pain killer in the human body. Growing concerns regarding adverse effects associated with pain killer medicines is resulting in rising demand for electrotherapy treatment across developing economies. Increasing adoption of electrotherapy systems for treating sports and chronic pain are other key factors propelling revenue growth of the global electrotherapy market.

Further Key Findings in the Report:

In January 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation launched Vercise Primary Cell (PC) and Vercise Gevia Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems. These two systems allow physicians to control the shape, position, range, and direction of electrical stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease (PD) symptoms through highly personalized therapy.

Pain management segment is expected to register a steady CAGR throughout the forecast period. This steady growth can be attributed to increasing aging population, rising prevalence of chronic pain and nerve pain.

Asia Pacific is projected to register a rapid revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028. Increasing number of private hospitals, technological advancements, and rapid healthcare infrastructure development are key factors fueling revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrotherapy market based on treatment type, application, end-use, and region as follows:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Transcutaneous Spinal Electro analgesia (TSE) Interferential Current Therapy (IC) Pulsed Short Wave Diathermy (PSWD) Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Electro-Acupuncture (EA) Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS) Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Sports Injury

Neuromuscular Dysfunction

Tissue Repair

Urine and Fecal Incontinence

Iontophoresis

Pain Management

Acute and Chronic Edema

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Rehabilitation Centers Long-term Care Centers Clinics Hospitals Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



