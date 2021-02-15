Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Aids in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amidst the uncertainty pertaining to the economy and the job market, 2020 proved to be another strong year for sleep aids, with solid double-digit percentage growth. Stress causing insomnia and sleep deprivation remains a key issue for many Americans, especially against a backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. With one in three Americans failing to achieve a minimum seven hours of sleep, sleep aids have become a normalised method of helping Americans deal with insomnia.



The Sleep Aids in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2020 IMPACT

Financial insecurity and COVID-19 fears lead to increased usage of sleep aids

DTC sleep aids brands see a boost as e-commerce usage surges

Increasing social media usage generates popularity for different formats of sleep aids

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing levels of stress will be driving growth in sleep aids

Procter & Gamble's Pure Zzzs capitalises on the shift towards naturals

Younger Americans becoming the key demographic for the crowded sleep aids category

CATEGORY DATA



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

MARKET DATA



