To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
15 February 2021
New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020
In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.
The Final Bond Terms for series 32H are stated below.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
|ISIN
|Currency
|Bond type
|Interest rate Floor
|Interest rate spread
|Maturity
|IT/RF*
|DK0009531808
|SEK
|STIBOR3 +
Interest rate spread
|0.0%
|0.75%
|1 April 2025
|RF
|DK0009531998
|SEK
|Green STIBOR3 +
Interest rate spread
|0.0%
|0.75%
|1 October 2024
|RF
*Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)
Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
København V, DENMARK
