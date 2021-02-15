New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Components Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03696608/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on wind turbine components market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth of global wind power market, rising investments in clean sources of energy, and presence of regulations that encourage power generation from renewable sources. In addition, rapid growth of global wind power market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wind turbine components market analysis includes application segment, product segment and geographical landscapes.



The wind turbine components market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



By Product

• Wind turbine towers

• Wind turbine rotor blades

• Wind turbine gearboxes

• Wind turbine generators

• Others



This study identifies the consistently declining cost of wind power as one of the prime reasons driving the wind turbine components market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of wind-solar hybrid plants with battery storage, and popularity of offshore wind farms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wind turbine components market covers the following areas:

• Wind turbine components market sizing

• Wind turbine components market forecast

• Wind turbine components market industry analysis





