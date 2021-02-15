Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Turbines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes global supply of and demand for turbines, turbine-based engines, generators, and generator sets. Specific products covered include gas combustion turbines, steam turbines, hydraulic turbines, wind turbines, microturbines, turbine-based engines (both aircraft and marine), and turbine-based generators and generator sets.

Demand is also segmented by global region and market:

power generation

aircraft (including space vehicle) engines

other markets, including marine turbine engines and specialty industrial applications, found mostly in petroleum and gas-related settings, such as gas pipeline compressor drives

This study treats original equipment demand for turbine products used in aircraft or marine vessels as occurring in the nation where the vehicle is built. In contrast, aftermarket demand is counted in the nation where the vehicle is used.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Regional Outlook & Factors Impacting Demand

Demand by Region

International Trade

Turbine Pricing Patterns

Factors Affecting Demand

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Electric Power Generation Outlook

Distributed Generation (Micropower)

Wind Energy Generation Capacity by Region

3. Products

Demand by Product

Wind Turbines

Gas Combustion Turbines

Steam & Hydraulic Turbines

Turbine Engines

Turbine Generators & Generator Sets

4. Markets

Demand by Market

Electric Power Generation

Aircraft Engines

Other Markets

5. North America

North America: Turbine Market Size

North America: Supply & Demand

North America: Demand by Market

North America: Market Share

6. Central & South America

Central & South America: Turbine Market Size

Central & South America: Supply & Demand

Central & South America: Demand by Market

7. Western Europe

Western Europe: Turbine Market Size

Western Europe: Supply & Demand

Western Europe: Demand by Market

Western Europe: Market Share

8. Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe: Turbine Market Size

Eastern Europe: Supply & Demand

Eastern Europe: Demand by Market

9. Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific: Turbine Market Size

Asia/Pacific: Supply & Demand

Asia/Pacific: Demand by Market

Asia/Pacific: Market Share

Africa/Mideast: Turbine Market Size

Africa/Mideast: Supply & Demand

Africa/Mideast: Demand by Market

Africa/Mideast: Market Share

11. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Electric Power Generation

Aircraft Engines

Mergers & Acquisitions

Cooperative Agreements

List of Industry Participants

12. Appendix



