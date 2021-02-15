Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Turbines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes global supply of and demand for turbines, turbine-based engines, generators, and generator sets. Specific products covered include gas combustion turbines, steam turbines, hydraulic turbines, wind turbines, microturbines, turbine-based engines (both aircraft and marine), and turbine-based generators and generator sets.
Demand is also segmented by global region and market:
This study treats original equipment demand for turbine products used in aircraft or marine vessels as occurring in the nation where the vehicle is built. In contrast, aftermarket demand is counted in the nation where the vehicle is used.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Regional Outlook & Factors Impacting Demand
3. Products
4. Markets
5. North America
6. Central & South America
7. Western Europe
8. Eastern Europe
9. Asia/Pacific
11. Industry Structure
12. Appendix
