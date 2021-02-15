Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Turbines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes global supply of and demand for turbines, turbine-based engines, generators, and generator sets. Specific products covered include gas combustion turbines, steam turbines, hydraulic turbines, wind turbines, microturbines, turbine-based engines (both aircraft and marine), and turbine-based generators and generator sets.

Demand is also segmented by global region and market:

  • power generation
  • aircraft (including space vehicle) engines
  • other markets, including marine turbine engines and specialty industrial applications, found mostly in petroleum and gas-related settings, such as gas pipeline compressor drives

This study treats original equipment demand for turbine products used in aircraft or marine vessels as occurring in the nation where the vehicle is built. In contrast, aftermarket demand is counted in the nation where the vehicle is used.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Regional Outlook & Factors Impacting Demand

  • Demand by Region
  • International Trade
  • Turbine Pricing Patterns
  • Factors Affecting Demand
  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Electric Power Generation Outlook
  • Distributed Generation (Micropower)
  • Wind Energy Generation Capacity by Region

3. Products

  • Demand by Product
  • Wind Turbines
  • Gas Combustion Turbines
  • Steam & Hydraulic Turbines
  • Turbine Engines
  • Turbine Generators & Generator Sets

4. Markets

  • Demand by Market
  • Electric Power Generation
  • Aircraft Engines
  • Other Markets

5. North America

  • North America: Turbine Market Size
  • North America: Supply & Demand
  • North America: Demand by Market
  • North America: Market Share

6. Central & South America

  • Central & South America: Turbine Market Size
  • Central & South America: Supply & Demand
  • Central & South America: Demand by Market

7. Western Europe

  • Western Europe: Turbine Market Size
  • Western Europe: Supply & Demand
  • Western Europe: Demand by Market
  • Western Europe: Market Share

8. Eastern Europe

  • Eastern Europe: Turbine Market Size
  • Eastern Europe: Supply & Demand
  • Eastern Europe: Demand by Market

9. Asia/Pacific

  • Asia/Pacific: Turbine Market Size
  • Asia/Pacific: Supply & Demand
  • Asia/Pacific: Demand by Market
  • Asia/Pacific: Market Share
10. Africa/Mideast

  • Africa/Mideast: Turbine Market Size
  • Africa/Mideast: Supply & Demand
  • Africa/Mideast: Demand by Market
  • Africa/Mideast: Market Share

11. Industry Structure

  • Key Findings & Industry Composition
  • Market Share
  • Electric Power Generation
  • Aircraft Engines
  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Cooperative Agreements
  • List of Industry Participants

12. Appendix


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vavr8t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900