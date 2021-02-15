New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MOOCs Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03517824/?utm_source=GNW

MOOCs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in regional MOOCs and effective mechanism to upscale skills. In addition, Rise in regional MOOCs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The MOOCs market is segmented as below:

By Type

• xMOOCs

• cMOOCs



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the facilitate collaborative learning in higher education as one of the prime reasons driving the MOOCs market growth during the next few years. will lead to sizable demand in the market.



