15 February 2021





Nykredit Realkredit A/S issues SEK-denominated covered bonds (SDO)

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has mandated Danske Bank, Nykredit Bank, SEB and Swedbank to arrange a series of virtual investor meetings on 17 February 2021. Two Floating Rate Note benchmark covered bond transactions denominated in Swedish Krona and issued out of Capital Centre H will follow subject to market conditions:



ISIN Bond Type Maturity date LCR category



DK0009531998 Green Covered bond (SDO)

Non-callable

Floating rate with an interest rate floor of 0.00%

Interest rate spread of 0.75%



1 October 2024



1b DK0009531808 Covered bond (SDO)

Non-callable

Floating rate with an interest rate floor of 0.00%

Interest rate spread of 0.75%



1 April 2025



1b

The Green covered bond is issued under Nykredit Realkredit’s Green Bond Framework.

A tap of the outstanding Floating Rate Notes with maturity 1 April 2024 (ISIN: DK0009526808) will also follow. The bonds will be sold by way of syndication and are expected in the near future.

The proceeds will be issued to refinance existing mortgage loans in Sweden. In line with Nykredit’s other SDOs, the bonds will be issued under Nykredit’s existing SDO programme, and the proceeds will be used to match-fund mortgage loans in the same currency as the bonds issued.

Capital Centre H carries a AAA rating from Standard & Poor’s.

Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Funding & Capital, Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21 or Nicolaj Verdelin, Head of Funding Trading, tel +45 44 55 11 25.





