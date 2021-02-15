New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Piston Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03334926/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive piston market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in demand for forged pistons, growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks, and increase in the launch of new engines. In addition, increase in demand for forged pistons is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive piston market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive piston market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive piston market growth during the next few years. Also, declining automotive production, and emergence of cylinder deactivation/variable displacement engines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive piston market covers the following areas:

• Automotive piston market sizing

• Automotive piston market forecast

• Automotive piston market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03334926/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001