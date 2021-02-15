Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevators Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for Elevators has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2010, 2015 and 2020) and long-term forecasts through 2025 and 2030 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
The market research report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. Tremendous fast-growing markets for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, this research reports provides the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgekfh
