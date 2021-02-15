New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03200287/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on hydrogen peroxide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand from the pulp and paper industry and use of hydrogen peroxide as disinfectants. In addition, demand from the pulp and paper industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hydrogen peroxide market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The hydrogen peroxide market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pulp and paper

• Textiles

• Wastewater treatment

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing consumption of hydrogen peroxide for industrial application as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrogen peroxide market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hydrogen peroxide market covers the following areas:

• Hydrogen peroxide market sizing

• Hydrogen peroxide market forecast

• Hydrogen peroxide market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03200287/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001