Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Spend Analysis by Digital / e-Gift Card, Retail and Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card industry in Germany is expected to grow by 10.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 10493.8 million in 2021. Despite near-term challenges in 2021, the medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Germany remains strong. The gift card industry in Germany is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 9465.6 million in 2020 to reach US$ 15119.7 million by 2025.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Germany. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.
Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across gift card segments:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Germany Total Gift Spend Analyzer
1.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025
1.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025
1.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2016-2025
1.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category
1.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category
1.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector
1.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector
2 Germany Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer
3 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer
4 Germany Gift Card Spend Analyzer
5 Germany Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer
6 Germany Gift Card Spend Analysis by City Type
7 Germany Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour
8 Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer
9 Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute
10 Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion
11 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer
12 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute
13 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion
14 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size
15 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute
16 Germany Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel
17 Germany Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
18 Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
19 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
20 Germany Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers
Companies Mentioned:
