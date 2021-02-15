ROME, NY, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building upon the momentum of the Microdrones as a Service (mdaaS) program launched in mid-2020 (which offers customers convenient monthly payment options for equipment and software) Microdrones is pleased to announce the newest in its lineup of drone lidar survey equipment, the mdLiDAR1000HR aaS, available as part of this program.

According to Vivien Heriard-Dubreuil, Microdrones CEO, “We have had such a positive response to our new mdaaS program, we wanted to provide our customers another option at the mid-range price point for drone based LiDAR. That’s why we enhanced our mdLiDAR1000 aaS system with the new mdLiDAR1000HR aaS. What does the HR stand for? Quite simply: high resolution.”

Dr. Nicolas Seube, Director of R&D for the Microdrones sister software company, mdInfinity, explains ““The Microdrones mdLiDAR1000HR aaS precision was analyzed by flights between 30 and 60 meters over a wide sample of surfaces (asphalt, gravel, roofs, natural ground) exhibiting different reflectance. This drone LiDAR system, with a 90 degree field of view for both scanned points and imagery, repeatedly provides a precision of 1.6 cm (.052 ft) at 1-σ when flown at 40 m (130 ft) at a speed of 8 m/s (18 mph). This was confirmed by a repeatability analysis.”

Robert Chrismon, Microdrones Marketing Manager adds, “Overall, I was very impressed with the data produced by the new mdLiDAR1000HR aaS, and excited to see the resolution improvement over the mdLiDAR1000 aaS. With the additional point density, greater resolution, and higher accuracy over the previous mdLiDAR1000 aaS, we start to close the gap on the mdLiDAR3000 aaS. This will allow more of the surveying community access to a quality UAV LiDAR solution.”

Company COO Frank Darmayan says, “We worked with LiDAR innovator Velodyne to seamlessly integrate their Puck Lite sensor. It’s lightweight, it offers increased range as well as field of view. When you combine that with our complete package of software, workflow, service and support, you have a turnkey drone lidar system that improves your field data collection and data processing productivity on day one… and surveyors can choose easy monthly payments or traditional purchasing options… whatever works best for them.”

Learn more about the new Microdrones system here: https://www.microdrones.com/en/integrated-systems/mdlidar/mdlidar1000hr-aas/

About Microdrones

Microdrones grew out of the collaboration between the German inventor of the world’s first commercial quadcopter and a determined surveying payload and software developer in North America. The result is a global aerial mapping technology company that delivers complete and reliable mapping systems specifically developed for the surveying, mining, construction, oil & gas and precision agriculture industries. Microdrones Integrated Systems are industrial tools addressing specific complex mapping challenges for professional customers, relying on a fully integrated geospatial workflow that enables cutting-edge software technology from Microdrones to transform raw data collected in the field by Microdrones survey equipment into valuable high-quality survey grade data. Microdrones is widely recognized for its LiDAR technology leadership.

Microdrones has engineering centers and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Canada, France, China and the United States, as well as a sales, support and distribution network spanning six continents. To learn more about Microdrones, visit www.microdrones.com

# # #

Attachments

Bret Burghdurf Microdrones 18668743566 bret.burghdurf@microdrones.com