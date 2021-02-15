Pacifico beer has teamed up with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk to host “Pacifico’s Tony Hawk Pro Skater Challenge,” a livestreamed event and sweepstakes that calls on fans 21+ to share their scores in the bestselling game for the chance to win Pacifico-branded prizes, including the ultimate gaming setup.

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who can beat Tony Hawk? Pacifico, the adventurous pilsner-style lager, has teamed up with the skateboarding legend to find out. Together, they are hosting “Pacifico’s Tony Hawk Pro Skater Challenge,” a livestreamed event and sweepstakes that calls on fans 21+ to share their scores in the bestselling game for the chance to win Pacifico-branded prizes, including the ultimate gaming setup.



“Pacifico is not only my go-to beer for celebrations, but they also understand my culture. I believe life is all about following your passions and pushing your limits,” said Tony Hawk. “See if you have what it takes to beat me at my own game.”

On Thursday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. EST, fans are invited to tune in to the 30-minute livestreamed event airing across IGN’s website, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch channels where Tony will share his favorite tricks, Easter eggs, and more, as well as set a high score during a two-minute session. Blending his virtual and real-life personas, Tony will show fans his gaming tricks while hanging on the Pacifico yellow couch, placed directly inside his personal half-pipe.

“Tony’s a great fit for Pacifico because he embodies what we call Living Life Anchors Up, following what’s important in life and freeing yourself from the things that weigh you down,” said Alex Schultz, Senior Director of Marketing for Pacifico. “It’s incredible how he’s inspired and brought together gamers and skaters, making him the perfect partner to share Pacifico and our way of life with the next generation of 21 and up gaming and action sports fans.”

How fans 21+ can enter for a chance to win gear:

From Feb. 18 to March 4, fans 21+ can enter the challenge by sharing their own Tony Hawk Pro Skater scores. The actual scores will have no bearing on entry, meaning fans can submit scores higher or lower than Tony’s for a chance to win.

One lucky grand prize winner will receive the ultimate Pacifico-Tony Hawk prize pack valued at $5,000, featuring a gaming console, a 55-inch 4K smart TV, a Tony Hawk-signed copy of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 and more. Thirty additional fans will win a co-branded Astro A40 Headset.

Three ways to enter*:

Follow @PacificoBeer on Instagram, then snap a picture of your score and DM the photo to Pacifico’s handle (@Pacificobeer)

Follow @PacificoBeer on Twitter, then send a picture of your score as a reply to Pacifico’s tweet (@Pacificobeer) announcing the challenge along with #PacificoTonyHawkProSkaterChallenge and #sweepstakes

Mail-in entry**



Hailing from Baja, California, a place that’s rich with a spirit of independence and discovery, Pacifico has always encouraged everyone to follow their own path.

As always, Pacifico encourages consumers 21 and older to Discover Responsibly™.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. People 21+ and who are residents of the 50 U.S. and DC are eligible to participate during the sweepstakes window and the score will have no bearing on entry. Consumers can enter the sweeps via three entry methods (Twitter, Instagram, mail). Pacifico will award 30 winners and one grand prize winner at random. For complete details see Official Rules: PacificoTonyHawk.dja.com.



** To mail in an entry, entrants should send a 3x5” piece of paper including your hand printed full name, address, city, state, zip code, date of birth, daytime telephone number and valid email address as well as signature to certify they are 21 years of age or older. Mail the entry in a hand-addressed envelope via first-class mail to: Pacifico Tony Hawk Pro Skater Challenge Sweepstakes Entries, P.O. Box 7706, Melville, NY 11775-7706, to receive one (1) Entry into the Sweepstakes. Limit one (1) Mailed Entry per mailing envelope. No mechanically reproduced entries permitted. Mailed Entries must be postmarked by March 4, 2021 and received by March 10, 2021.

About the Pacifico Brand Family

Pacifico Clara is a golden, drinkable lager beer with rich smooth flavor, imported from Mexico. The beer was started by three Germans in Mazatlán, Mexico in 1900. As the story goes, Pacifico was originally “imported” to the U.S. by Californian surfers who visited Baja, loved the beer and brought it back to the U.S. to share with other like-minded individuals. Those surfers epitomized the essence of Pacifico – independent spirits who followed their own path – and their spirit is carried on by the brand to this day. For more information, visit discoverpacifico.com and instagram.com/pacificobeer.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ff18460-c51a-46cf-9d09-4ca12f744c02

