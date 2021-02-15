New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Tower Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02200950/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on wind tower market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for heightened wind towers, government support for wind energy projects and rise in offshore installations. In addition, increasing demand for heightened wind towers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wind tower market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The wind tower market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Tubular steel towers

• Concrete towers

• Other towers



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of airborne wind turbines as one of the prime reasons driving the wind tower market growth during the next few years. Also, decline in LCOE of wind power generation, and advancements in wind tower technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wind tower market covers the following areas:

• Wind tower market sizing

• Wind tower market forecast

• Wind tower market industry analysis





