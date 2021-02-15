Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction in Argentina - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Argentina's construction industry is estimated to have dropped by -31.5% in 2020, and contract further by 5% in 2021, before recovering to 2.1% in the remaining part of the forecast period (2022-2025). Although the industry has been gradually recovering in recent months, as the government continues to push forward its reopening plan to kick start the economy - and news of the rollout of vaccines present optimism to the short-term outlook - the level of investment in construction will likely not be enough to pull the industry out of recession this year.



Lingering macroeconomic imbalances (including weak economic activity, a falling peso, and high levels of unemployment) are expected to continue to hold back private investment in infrastructure projects and other buildings and hinder the recovery of the industry in the coming months. Furthermore, the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is again accelerating across the country, which could lead to a possible retightening of COVID-19 lockdown measures, while the potential of more government market-unfriendly policies - which could have implications in the country's economy and fiscal position ahead of the legislative election in October - pose additional downside risks to the industry's short-term outlook.



Argentina now has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in Latin America, after Brazil and Colombia, and the third highest number of fatalities after Brazil and Mexico. According to Johns Hopkins University, Argentina had 1,744,704 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44,848 fatalities as of January 13th. Despite implementing early and strict lockdown measures in late March last year, which initially helped slow the spread of the virus, this did not prevent the country from recording one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 deaths per capita in Latin America.



Although the gradual ease of lockdown measures in many parts of the country has contributed to the slight improvement in activity in the industry in recent months, the continued rise in COVID-19 cases and worsening economic conditions have made it more difficult for construction companies to restart their operations, with many projects facing further delays or being temporarily cancelled due to the heightened uncertainty over the economy and duration of the virus. The latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) indicated that Argentina's construction industry continued to decline sharply in the third quarter of 2020, albeit at a slower rate than in the previous quarter, posting a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decrease of 27% in Q3 2020, compared -51.9% in Q2 2020 and -19.7% in Q1 2020. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, however, the industry rose by 52.1%, compared to a decline of 39.4% in the previous quarter.



This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights Argentina's construction industry, including -

Argentina's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Argentina's construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Argentina. It provides -

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in Argentina, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy, and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

4.2 Commercial Construction

4.3 Industrial Construction

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

4.6 Institutional Construction

4.7 Residential Construction



5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4b830q



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900