Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Review, Q4 2020 - Samsung Ingenieria Manzanillo secures EPC contract for multiple units of Dos Bocas refinery in Mexico" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential source of data on the awarded contracts in the oil and gas industry, The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of contracts and their value in the quarter, subdivided by region, sector and geographies during the quarter, Additionally, the report provides information on the top contractors and issuers based on the worth of contracts executed in the oil and gas industry during the quarter by geographies and over the year.
Data presented in this report is derived from the publisher's contracts database, and primary and secondary research.
Scope
Key Topics Covered:
Quarterly Global Oil & Gas Contracts Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vv26ja
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: