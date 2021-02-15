Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Review, Q4 2020 - Samsung Ingenieria Manzanillo secures EPC contract for multiple units of Dos Bocas refinery in Mexico" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is an essential source of data on the awarded contracts in the oil and gas industry, The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of contracts and their value in the quarter, subdivided by region, sector and geographies during the quarter, Additionally, the report provides information on the top contractors and issuers based on the worth of contracts executed in the oil and gas industry during the quarter by geographies and over the year.



Data presented in this report is derived from the publisher's contracts database, and primary and secondary research.



Scope

Analyze oil and gas contracts in the global arena

Review of contracts in the upstream sector - exploration and production, midstream sector - pipeline, transportation, storage and processing, and in the downstream refining and marketing, and petrochemical sector.

Information on the top awarded contracts by sector that took place in the oil and gas industry

Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

Summary of top contractors in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors

Summary of top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors

Key Topics Covered:



Quarterly Global Oil & Gas Contracts Overview

Key Highlights

Quarterly Overview

Upstream Sector Review

Contracts

Planned/Rumored Contracts

Awarded Contracts

Midstream Sector Review

Contracts

Awarded Contracts

Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Review

Contracts

Awarded Contracts

