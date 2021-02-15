Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Vehicle Market by Autonomy Level, Powertrain Type, Components, and Supporting Technologies including 5G, AI, and Edge Computing 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report assesses the autonomous vehicle market including leading vendors, strategies, product and service offerings. The report evaluates autonomous vehicles by autonomy level, powertrain type, components, and supporting technologies. It also evaluates the impact of major technologies on autonomous vehicle markets such as 5G, AI, edge computing, IoT, data analytics, and smart building integration.
Select Report Findings:
- Key technology areas to leverage for service provider solutions include AI, 5G, and IoT
- 5G related software expenditures in support of autonomous vehicle solutions will reach $12.9 billion by 2026
- Edge computing infrastructure and services in support of autonomous vehicles will reach $39 billion by 2026
- Dedicated infrastructure for autonomous vehicles will serve as a proving ground for economic justification for autonomous vehicle ride-share and other green tech solutions
- Smart city market growth and innovation will be highly correlated with autonomous and connected vehicle technology funding, R&D and developments
- Driven by private and sovereign investment, certain countries outside the United States will witness surprisingly robust growth in autonomous vehicle deployments
The report provides global and regional forecasts for the autonomous vehicle market including hardware, software, and services along with emerging technologies from 2021 to 2026. The report covers major consumer and commercial categories including personal vehicles, shared vehicles (ridesharing and shared vehicles/partial ownership) and rentals. The report also evaluates autonomous control in ICE vehicles, EV, and ICE/EV hybrids.
Report Benefits:
- Understand the autonomous vehicle ecosystem and identity emerging opportunities
- Identify how rob-taxis and shared-ride services will be transformed by self-driving vehicles
- Evaluation of consumer, enterprise, industrial and government sectors for self-driving vehicles
- Identify major vendors, strategies, and solutions for autonomous vehicle solutions, products, and services
- Forecasts for autonomous vehicle market (global and regionally) including hardware, software, and services 2021 - 2026
- Understand how technologies such as AI, and Smart Building Integration will accelerate the adoption of autonomous vehicle
- Understand how autonomous vehicles evolve from level 3 type conditional automation to level 5 type fully automated system
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Autonomous Systems Technology and Market Analysis
4. Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Analysis
5. Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
6. Conclusions and Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ce1mg
