Third-party CDN providers are increasingly positioning themselves as public edge computing players, but their traditional CDN infrastructure and ecosystems are not fit for purpose to capture broader edge market opportunities.
The public edge computing market is forecast to reach USD70 billion by 2030 and new use cases will span many different verticals.
This report gives recommendations for CDN providers that want to capture this market opportunity.
This report provides:
