Third-party CDN providers are increasingly positioning themselves as public edge computing players, but their traditional CDN infrastructure and ecosystems are not fit for purpose to capture broader edge market opportunities.



The public edge computing market is forecast to reach USD70 billion by 2030 and new use cases will span many different verticals.



This report gives recommendations for CDN providers that want to capture this market opportunity.

This report provides:

recommendations for third-party CDN providers on how to fully exploit the public edge computing opportunity, transform their infrastructure and expand their partner ecoystems

a forecast of the total spending on public edge computing by enterprises, including those in the media and entertainment vertical

an overview of the public edge computing value chain and the existing and emerging roles for third-party CDN providers within it

an analysis of third-party CDN providers' edge IaaS and PaaS capabilities compared to those of other key players in the value chain.

