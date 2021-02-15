New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957166/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Intrinsically Safe Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

CorDEX Instruments Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fluke Corporation

Omega Engineering, Inc.

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

R. Stahl AG

RAE Systems, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 43

