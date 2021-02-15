Dublin, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wave and Tidal Energy - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wave and Tidal Energy estimated at US$542.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.7% over the period 2020-2027.



Tidal Energy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 36.2% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wave Energy segment is readjusted to a revised 54.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $163.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.8% CAGR



The Wave and Tidal Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$163.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$859.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.7% and 32.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.8% CAGR.



Total Companies Profiled: 46

