New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intraosseous Infusion Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957162/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. B.I.G (Bone Injection Gun), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the FAST1 segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $970.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Intraosseous Infusion Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$970.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$857.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



EZ-IO Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



In the global EZ-IO segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$576.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$835.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$560.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 192-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aero Healthcare

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biopsybell Srl

Cook Medical, Inc.

PAVmed, Inc.

PerSys Medical

Pyng Medical

Teleflex, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957162/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intraosseous Infusion Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: B.I.G (Bone Injection Gun) (Product Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: B.I.G (Bone Injection Gun) (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: B.I.G (Bone Injection Gun) (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: FAST1 (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: FAST1 (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: FAST1 (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: EZ-IO (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: EZ-IO (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: EZ-IO (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: FAST Responder (Product Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: FAST Responder (Product Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: FAST Responder (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Intraosseous Needles (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Intraosseous Needles (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Intraosseous Needles (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Sternum (Route of Administration) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Sternum (Route of Administration) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Sternum (Route of Administration) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Distal & Proximal Tibia (Route of Administration)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Distal & Proximal Tibia (Route of Administration)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 27: Distal & Proximal Tibia (Route of Administration)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Distal Femur (Route of Administration) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Distal Femur (Route of Administration) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 30: Distal Femur (Route of Administration) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Calcaneus (Route of Administration) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Calcaneus (Route of Administration) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 33: Calcaneus (Route of Administration) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 34: Head of Humerus (Route of Administration) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Head of Humerus (Route of Administration) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Head of Humerus (Route of Administration) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 38: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in the United

States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 39: United States Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route of

Administration: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in the United

States by Route of Administration: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Canadian Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of

Administration: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic

Market Review by Route of Administration in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 48: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Route of Administration

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Intraosseous Infusion Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Intraosseous Infusion Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Route

of Administration for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Route of

Administration for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Share

Analysis by Route of Administration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 58: Chinese Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Route of Administration:

2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market by Route

of Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 65: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of

Administration: 2020-2027



Table 68: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Europe in US$

Million by Route of Administration: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: French Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in France by

Route of Administration: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: French Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Share

Analysis by Route of Administration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: German Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Route of Administration for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Route of Administration: 2012-2019



Table 81: German Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italian Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 85: Italian Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Route of Administration for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Route of Administration:

2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market by Route

of Administration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Intraosseous Infusion

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Intraosseous Infusion

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Route of Administration for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Route of

Administration for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: United Kingdom Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Share Analysis by Route of Administration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 95: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of

Administration: 2020-2027



Table 98: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Route of Administration: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Route of Administration: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Asia-Pacific

by Route of Administration: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Route of Administration:

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Share Analysis by Route of Administration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 106: Rest of World Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 107: Rest of World Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 108: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Rest of World Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Route of

Administration: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Rest of World Intraosseous Infusion Devices Historic

Market Review by Route of Administration in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 111: Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Route of

Administration for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957162/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001