LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, unveils the launch of its newest exhibition: “NATURE/SUPERNATURE: Visions of This World and Beyond in Japanese Woodblock Prints.” Highlighting Japan’s iconic natural landscapes and supernatural beings believed to inhabit them, the exhibition features more than sixty woodblock prints from the coveted Scripps College collection by some of Japan’s finest artists. The exhibition is available starting today via an online experience, complete with a navigable 3D-virtual tour, exclusive content, a welcome video message, and noteworthy related programs.
The Japanese have long revered their natural landscape, celebrating its bounty and the beauty of the changing seasons in art, literature, travel, and festivals. The power of nature is a central theme in Japanese culture, rooted in the belief that supernatural forces and beings are at work in all aspects of the natural realm. Depending on how humans behave toward nature and each other, these forces can be benign and bountiful, or angry and destructive, causing floods, earthquakes, pestilence and other damage.
“We start the new year with an exhibition that honors the natural environment of Japan and depicts how people lived in awe and appreciation of nature and the supernatural power believed to reside in nature,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “I hope that it inspires visitors to take a closer look at these ancient beliefs that are still relevant to the Japanese way of living today.”
Exhibition Areas
The NATURE/SUPERNATURE exhibition will feature three areas. The Woodblock Printing area introduces the history and process of Japanese woodblock printing, including very early examples of Japanese printed images, as well as woodblocks, printing tools, pigments and a set of prints illustrating how a full-color print is made.
The Nature area includes prints depicting beauty spots in and around the capital of Edo (modern Tokyo) near Mt. Fuji and four other regions: Nikko, Kyoto, the Seto Inland Sea, and Nagano. These beautiful landscape prints are by some of Japan’s most famous artists: Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858), Yōshū Chikanobu (1838-1912), Kawase Hasui (1883-1957) and Yoshida Hiroshi (1876-1950).
The Supernature area explores some of the spiritual and supernatural beings believed to inhabit and influence nature and human lives. These include images of deities worshipped for centuries to ensure bountiful harvests, protection from floods and other calamities, as well as supernatural animals, trickster spirits, ghosts and demons. These lively prints were designed by artists including Utagawa Kunisada (1786-1864), Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1797-1861), Tsukioka Yoshitoshi (1839-1892) and Kawanabe Kyōsai (1831-1889).
Related Programs
The following NATURE/SUPERNATURE exhibition-related events are scheduled for February and March, with more programs to be announced in April and May.
Note: Japanese names in this exhibition are written in the traditional Japanese order, with the family name first and personal name last.
ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE
JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.
Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028
Website: www.japanhousela.com
