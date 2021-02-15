HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 4.00 P.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pelkonen, Anssi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20210215090510_2
Transaction date: 2021-02-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 31 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 5 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 70 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 17 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 4 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 80 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 16 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 4 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(9): Volume: 446 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(10): Volume: 620 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
(11): Volume: 207 Unit price: 31.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(11): Volume: 1,500 Volume weighted average price: 31.5 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com
Harvia Oyj
Muurame, FINLAND
