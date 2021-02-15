New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957161/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$936.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$710.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 235-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957161/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Systems (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Systems (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Systems (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Accessories (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Accessories (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Accessories (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Services (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Services (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Services (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Insourced Monitoring (Source Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Insourced Monitoring (Source Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Insourced Monitoring (Source Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Outsourced Monitoring (Source Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Outsourced Monitoring (Source Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Outsourced Monitoring (Source Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Spinal Surgery (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Spinal Surgery (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Spinal Surgery (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: ENT Surgery (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: ENT Surgery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: ENT Surgery (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Neurosurgery (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Neurosurgery (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Neurosurgery (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Vascular Surgery (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Vascular Surgery (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Vascular Surgery (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Surgeries (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other Surgeries (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other Surgeries (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 39: United States Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in the United
States by Source Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 42: United States Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 45: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Canadian Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic
Market Review by Source Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 53: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Intraoperative Neuromonitoring:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for Intraoperative Neuromonitoring:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Analysis by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Source Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market by
Source Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Intraoperative Neuromonitoring in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: European Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source Type:
2020-2027
Table 80: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Source Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: European Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: French Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in France by
Source Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: French Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Analysis by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Source Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Italian Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Source Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market by
Source Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 109: Italian Demand for Intraoperative Neuromonitoring in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Intraoperative
Neuromonitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Intraoperative
Neuromonitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Source Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Share Analysis by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 119: United Kingdom Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 122: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source Type:
2020-2027
Table 125: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Source Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Share Breakdown by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 128: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in
Asia-Pacific by Source Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Share Analysis by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 139: Rest of World Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Rest of World Intraoperative Neuromonitoring
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 141: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 142: Rest of World Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 143: Rest of World Intraoperative Neuromonitoring
Historic Market Review by Source Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 144: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Rest of World Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 146: Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of World Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957161/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: