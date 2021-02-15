New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interventional Neurology Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957159/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carotid Artery Angioplasty and Stenting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $784.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Interventional Neurology Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$784.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$834.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Micro Support Devices Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR
In the global Micro Support Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$423.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$742.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$556.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957159/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Interventional Neurology Devices Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Interventional Neurology Devices Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Interventional Neurology Devices Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Interventional Neurology Devices Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Carotid Artery Angioplasty and Stenting (Segment)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Carotid Artery Angioplasty and Stenting (Segment)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 6: Carotid Artery Angioplasty and Stenting (Segment)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices (Segment)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices (Segment)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices (Segment)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Micro Support Devices (Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Micro Support Devices (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Micro Support Devices (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Neurothrombectomy (Segment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Neurothrombectomy (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Neurothrombectomy (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Neurology Clinics (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Neurology Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Neurology Clinics (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Interventional Neurology Devices Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 27: United States Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Interventional Neurology Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Interventional Neurology Devices Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 30: Interventional Neurology Devices Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Interventional Neurology Devices Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Interventional Neurology Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Interventional Neurology Devices in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Interventional Neurology Devices Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Interventional Neurology Devices Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Interventional Neurology Devices Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Interventional Neurology Devices Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Interventional Neurology Devices
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Interventional Neurology Devices Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Interventional Neurology Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Interventional Neurology Devices Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 53: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Interventional Neurology Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Interventional Neurology Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Interventional Neurology Devices Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Interventional Neurology Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Interventional Neurology Devices Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Interventional Neurology Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Interventional Neurology Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Interventional Neurology Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Interventional Neurology Devices Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Interventional Neurology Devices Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: Interventional Neurology Devices Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Interventional Neurology Devices Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Interventional Neurology Devices
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Interventional Neurology Devices Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Interventional Neurology Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Interventional Neurology
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Interventional Neurology Devices
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Interventional Neurology Devices in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Interventional Neurology Devices
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Interventional Neurology Devices Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Interventional Neurology Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 83: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Interventional Neurology Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Interventional Neurology Devices
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 86: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Interventional Neurology Devices
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Interventional Neurology Devices
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Interventional Neurology Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Interventional Neurology Devices
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Interventional Neurology Devices
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 98: Interventional Neurology Devices Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of World Interventional Neurology Devices Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957159/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: