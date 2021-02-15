Portland, OR, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global graphene market generated $87.5 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $876.8 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR% of 40.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, key segments, competitive landscape, value chain, and regional scenario.

Surge in manufacturers of graphene, rise in demand for electronics applications, and utilization of composites & coatings drive the growth of the global graphene market. However, fatal effects on environment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in R&D activities across the globe and large-scale production using renewable sources offer opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production activities of graphene have been stopped due to lockdown across many countries. Moreover, supply chain in the chemical sector has been disrupted up to a major extent.

The demand has been decreased considerably from the automotive industry as utilization of composites, batteries, and others have been hindered. However, the demand would surge steadily as manufacturing plants start day-to-day activities.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global graphene market based on type, application, and region.

By type, the graphene nano platelets segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the mono-layer & bi-layer graphene segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 42.0% from 2020 to 2027.

By application, the energy storage segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global grapheme market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the composites segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 41.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global graphene market analyzed in the research include ACS Material LLC, CVD Equipment Corporation, Bluestone Global Tech, Graphenea S.A., Graphene Nanochem PLC, Haydale Limited, G6 Materials, Vorbrck Materials, Nanotek Instruments Inc., and XG Sciences.

