On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 8 February to 12 February 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 27,620 165.71 4,576,887 1 February 2021

2 February 2021

3 February 2021

4 February 2021

5 February 2021 600

500

500

500

600 177.88

178.80

177.29

176.78

177.13 106,728

89,400

88,645

88,390

106,278 Accumulated under the programme 30,320 5,056,328

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 8 February to 12 February 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 30,320 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.389% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments