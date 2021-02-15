New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intermediate Bulk Container Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957152/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Chemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pharmaceutical segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Intermediate Bulk Container market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Food Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Food segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$859.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Berry Global, Inc.

Bulk Lift International, LLC.

Conitex Sonoco

Global-Pak, Inc.

Greif, Inc.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957152/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intermediate Bulk Container Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Intermediate Bulk Container Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Chemical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Chemical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Chemical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Food (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Food (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Food (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Intermediate Bulk Container Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Intermediate Bulk Container Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intermediate Bulk Container in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Japanese Intermediate Bulk Container Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Intermediate Bulk Container in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Intermediate Bulk Container Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Intermediate Bulk Container Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Intermediate Bulk Container Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Intermediate Bulk Container Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Intermediate Bulk Container Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Intermediate Bulk Container Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Intermediate Bulk Container in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intermediate Bulk Container in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Intermediate Bulk Container Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Intermediate Bulk Container Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Intermediate Bulk Container Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Intermediate Bulk Container

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 53: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 56: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Intermediate Bulk Container Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Intermediate Bulk Container Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Intermediate Bulk Container Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 65: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Intermediate Bulk Container Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Intermediate Bulk Container in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intermediate Bulk Container

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Intermediate Bulk Container

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Intermediate Bulk Container Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Intermediate Bulk Container Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Intermediate Bulk Container Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Intermediate Bulk Container Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Intermediate Bulk Container

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Intermediate Bulk Container Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 90: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 92: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 95: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intermediate Bulk Container in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 98: Iranian Intermediate Bulk Container Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Intermediate Bulk Container Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Intermediate Bulk Container

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Intermediate Bulk Container

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Intermediate Bulk Container Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Intermediate Bulk Container

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Intermediate Bulk Container Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Intermediate Bulk Container Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957152/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001