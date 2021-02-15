New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Textbooks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957149/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.5% over the period 2020-2027. K-12 Schools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Higher Education Institutions segment is readjusted to a revised 17.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $233.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR



The Interactive Textbooks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$233.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$400.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.6% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apple, Inc.

Cambridge University Press

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

Oxford University Press

Pearson India Education Services Pvt. Ltd.

VitalSource Technologies LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957149/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Interactive Textbooks Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Interactive Textbooks Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Interactive Textbooks Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: K-12 Schools (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 4: K-12 Schools (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Higher Education Institutions (End-Use) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 6: Higher Education Institutions (End-Use) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Interactive Textbooks Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Interactive Textbooks Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Interactive Textbooks Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Interactive Textbooks Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Canadian Interactive Textbooks Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Interactive Textbooks in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Interactive Textbooks Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Demand for Interactive Textbooks in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Chinese Interactive Textbooks Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Interactive Textbooks Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Interactive Textbooks Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 16: European Interactive Textbooks Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: European Interactive Textbooks Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 18: European Interactive Textbooks Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: Interactive Textbooks Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 20: French Interactive Textbooks Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Interactive Textbooks Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Interactive Textbooks Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italian Demand for Interactive Textbooks in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Italian Interactive Textbooks Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Interactive Textbooks in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Interactive Textbooks Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Interactive Textbooks Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe Interactive Textbooks Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Interactive Textbooks Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Interactive Textbooks Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Interactive Textbooks Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 32: Rest of World Interactive Textbooks Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957149/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001