New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Flat Panels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957147/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plasma and LCD Flat Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 37.8% CAGR and reach US$60.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the UHD/4k Flat Panels segment is readjusted to a revised 35.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35.4% CAGR



The Interactive Flat Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33% and 31.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.7% CAGR.



HD Flat Panels Segment to Record 35.2% CAGR



In the global HD Flat Panels segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 35.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 173-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BenQ Corporation

Boxlight

Egan Visual, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Julong Educational Technology Co., Ltd.

Promethean World Ltd.

SMART Technologies ULC

ViewSonic Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957147/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Interactive Flat Panels Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Interactive Flat Panels Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Interactive Flat Panels Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Plasma and LCD Flat Panels (Display Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Plasma and LCD Flat Panels (Display Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Plasma and LCD Flat Panels (Display Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: UHD/4k Flat Panels (Display Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: UHD/4k Flat Panels (Display Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: UHD/4k Flat Panels (Display Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: HD Flat Panels (Display Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: HD Flat Panels (Display Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: HD Flat Panels (Display Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Education Sector (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Education Sector (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Education Sector (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Corporate Sector (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Corporate Sector (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Corporate Sector (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Interactive Flat Panels Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Interactive Flat Panels Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Interactive Flat Panels Market in the United States

by Display Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Interactive Flat Panels Market Share

Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Interactive Flat Panels Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Interactive Flat Panels Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Interactive Flat Panels Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market

Review by Display Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Display Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 28: Canadian Interactive Flat Panels Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Interactive Flat Panels Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Interactive Flat Panels: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Display Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Display Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Interactive Flat Panels Market Share

Analysis by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Interactive Flat Panels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Japanese Interactive Flat Panels Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Interactive Flat Panels Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Display Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Interactive Flat Panels Market by Display

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Interactive Flat Panels in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Interactive Flat Panels Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Interactive Flat Panels Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Interactive Flat Panels Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Interactive Flat Panels Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Interactive Flat Panels Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Europe in US$

Million by Display Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Interactive Flat Panels Market Share

Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Interactive Flat Panels Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Interactive Flat Panels Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Interactive Flat Panels Market in France by Display

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Analysis

by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Interactive Flat Panels Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Display

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Breakdown

by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Interactive Flat Panels Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Interactive Flat Panels Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Display Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Interactive Flat Panels Market by Display

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Interactive Flat Panels in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Interactive Flat Panels Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Interactive Flat Panels Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Interactive Flat Panels:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Display Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Interactive Flat Panels Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Display Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Interactive Flat Panels Market Share

Analysis by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Interactive Flat Panels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Interactive Flat Panels Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Interactive Flat Panels Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type:

2020-2027



Table 77: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Display Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Europe Interactive Flat Panels Market Share

Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Interactive Flat Panels Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Interactive Flat Panels Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Asia-Pacific by

Display Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Interactive Flat Panels Market Share

Analysis by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Interactive Flat Panels Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Interactive Flat Panels Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Interactive Flat Panels Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Rest of World Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market

Review by Display Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Display Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Interactive Flat Panels Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 92: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of World Interactive Flat Panels Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957147/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001