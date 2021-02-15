New York, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Flat Panels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957147/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plasma and LCD Flat Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 37.8% CAGR and reach US$60.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the UHD/4k Flat Panels segment is readjusted to a revised 35.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35.4% CAGR
The Interactive Flat Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33% and 31.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.7% CAGR.
HD Flat Panels Segment to Record 35.2% CAGR
In the global HD Flat Panels segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 35.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 173-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Interactive Flat Panels Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Interactive Flat Panels Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Interactive Flat Panels Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Plasma and LCD Flat Panels (Display Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Plasma and LCD Flat Panels (Display Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Plasma and LCD Flat Panels (Display Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: UHD/4k Flat Panels (Display Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: UHD/4k Flat Panels (Display Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: UHD/4k Flat Panels (Display Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: HD Flat Panels (Display Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: HD Flat Panels (Display Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: HD Flat Panels (Display Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Education Sector (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Education Sector (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Education Sector (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Corporate Sector (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Corporate Sector (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Corporate Sector (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Interactive Flat Panels Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Interactive Flat Panels Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Interactive Flat Panels Market in the United States
by Display Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Interactive Flat Panels Market Share
Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Interactive Flat Panels Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Interactive Flat Panels Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Interactive Flat Panels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market
Review by Display Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Display Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 28: Canadian Interactive Flat Panels Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Interactive Flat Panels Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Interactive Flat Panels: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Display Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Display Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Interactive Flat Panels Market Share
Analysis by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Interactive Flat Panels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Japanese Interactive Flat Panels Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Interactive Flat Panels Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Display Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Interactive Flat Panels Market by Display
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Interactive Flat Panels in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Interactive Flat Panels Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Interactive Flat Panels Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Interactive Flat Panels Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Interactive Flat Panels Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Interactive Flat Panels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Europe in US$
Million by Display Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Interactive Flat Panels Market Share
Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Interactive Flat Panels Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Interactive Flat Panels Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Interactive Flat Panels Market in France by Display
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Analysis
by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Interactive Flat Panels Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Display
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Breakdown
by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Interactive Flat Panels Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Interactive Flat Panels Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Display Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Interactive Flat Panels Market by Display
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Interactive Flat Panels in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Interactive Flat Panels Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Interactive Flat Panels Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Interactive Flat Panels:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Display Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Interactive Flat Panels Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Display Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Interactive Flat Panels Market Share
Analysis by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Interactive Flat Panels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Interactive Flat Panels Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Interactive Flat Panels Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Interactive Flat Panels Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type:
2020-2027
Table 77: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Display Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe Interactive Flat Panels Market Share
Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Interactive Flat Panels Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Interactive Flat Panels Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Asia-Pacific by
Display Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Interactive Flat Panels Market Share
Analysis by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Interactive Flat Panels Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Interactive Flat Panels Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Interactive Flat Panels Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: Rest of World Interactive Flat Panels Historic Market
Review by Display Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Display Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Interactive Flat Panels Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 92: Interactive Flat Panels Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of World Interactive Flat Panels Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
