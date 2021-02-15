New Fy™ Breakfast Bundles, containing both dairy-free cream cheese and meatless breakfast patties, are now available for limited release on naturesfynd.com

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Fynd™, a food-tech company producing a nutritional fungi protein called Fy™, announced today that its Fy Breakfast Bundle, including Original Dairy-Free Cream Cheese and Original Meatless Breakfast Patties, are now available for preorder at www.naturesfynd.com. The two products, which are vegan and non-GMO, give consumers an exclusive first-taste of the breakfast product line set to release more broadly later this year. The limited release bundles are available for $14.99 plus shipping, and shipment eligibility spans the 48 contiguous states.



Nature’s Fynd is on a quest to dramatically improve the food system through its one-of-a-kind nutritional fungi protein, Fy, derived from a naturally-occurring microbe with origins in Yellowstone National Park. The unparalleled versatility of Fy enables Nature’s Fynd to create a wide variety of meatless and dairy-free foods. Fy’s versatility is great for any mealtime occasion from breakfast to dinner, and all flavor preferences from sweet to savory. Moreover, Fy is vegan, rich in protein and fiber, and non-GMO certified —plus it contains no cholesterol or trans fats.

Fy is grown using Nature’s Fynd’s breakthrough fermentation technology, which unlocked a new food production process that is more resource-efficient and sustainable than traditional protein production. Thanks to the natural resilience and efficiency of the microbe, the company’s fermentation method uses a fraction of the water, land, and energy compared to traditional protein sources.

“We choose optimism so that we can find a way to do more with less. Using our novel liquid-air surface fermentation technology, we're creating a range of sustainable foods that nourish our bodies and nurture our planet for generations to come. We're really excited to be at the beginning of this journey with the launch of our first-ever limited release of Fy Breakfast Bundles,” said Nature’s Fynd CEO Thomas Jonas. “We’ve deeply studied our consumers and we know that Fy’s unique versatility, which delivers great tasting meat and dairy alternatives for every occasion, is highly appealing.”

Visit www.naturesfynd.com to join their community of food optimists and follow the brand’s I nstagram and YouTube for exclusive updates. To view and download brand videos and pictures, c lick here .

About Nature’s Fynd

Nature’s Fynd is a Chicago-based food-tech company creating versatile alternative proteins to nourish the world’s growing population while nurturing the planet. Born out of research conducted for NASA on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, the company’s breakthrough fermentation technology produces Fy™. Fy is a new-to-the-world, nutritional fungi protein that only uses a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture. The company has raised over $150 million in equity and debt financing to date. For more information, visit www.naturesfynd.com.

Elizabeth Freda

Praytell

847-271-4504

naturesfynd@praytellagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddd51066-2a68-4e63-beba-e79f4cbaa5d8