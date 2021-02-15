Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 15 February 2021 – On 3 February 2021, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021.

Under the programme initiated 3 February 2021, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 3.0 billion in the period from 3 February 2021 to 3 May 2021.

Since the announcement as of 8 February 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 290,000 129,758,188 8 February 2021 103,375 440.63 45,549,967 9 February 2021 110,000 439.88 48,387,166 10 February 2021 125,000 437.66 54,706,895 11 February 2021 110,000 446.07 49,067,257 12 February 2021 110,000 456.06 50,166,910 Accumulated under the programme 848,375 377,636,383

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com .

Transactions related to Novo Nordisk’s incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 28,469 B shares in the period from 8 February 2021 to 12 February 2021. The shares in these transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour repurchase programme.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 39,761,566 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,350,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021. As of 12 February 2021, Novo Nordisk has since 3 February 2021 repurchased a total of 848,375 B shares at an average share price of DKK 445.13 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 377,636,383.

Further information

Company announcement no. 11 / 2021

Attachment