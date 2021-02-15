Littleton, Colo., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the world finds itself divided, faith is a healing agent that brings God’s children back together. “Your Intrinsic Value: The Heart of the Father Revealed,” by Jackie McKelvin is a Christian guide that takes readers on a journey to discover God and the blueprint of their lives He has designed for them. McKelvin believes by embracing God as the creator of all living things, people can look beyond geographical, cultural, and ideological boundaries that hinder their ability to love and care for others.

McKelvin responded to God’s plan for her to spread the message of faith by speaking, teaching, and writing on the subject for more than 25 years. After compelling hundreds of God’s children over more than two decades to accept His word as the ultimate truth, McKelvin decided to publish “Your Intrinsic Value” for young adults and parents to use as a tool to understand we are all made by Him. Through God, we are all connected.

“Other than studying the topic of God Himself, there is no other subject that can be more transforming than creating a greater understanding of how you are truly loved and how deeply you are valued. Because this concept has vanished in our current society and there remains only a faint whisper, I felt compelled to write this book,” McKelvin said.

“Jackie is an inspiring and comforting writer. This book is needed and cherished during these difficult times. It will remind you of the devotion and love Jesus has for you, and that is a critical reminder or lesson at this time in history,” a reviewer wrote about the book.

God’s word can quickly grow lost in a divided world, but McKelvin’s deep understanding of His love for all His children helps readers understand they have the virtues of God within them. By accepting we are all God’s children, the world can put differences aside and learn to love and care for one another.

“Your Intrinsic Value: The Heart of the Father Revealed”

By Jackie McKelvin

ISBN: 9781664203464 (softcover); 9781664203471 (hardcover); 9781664203488 (electronic)

Available at the WestBow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jackie McKelvin is a certified coach, speaker, and trainer who has been spreading God’s word for more than 25 years. She received her associate’s degree in Biblical Education and bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems Management from Colorado Christian University. McKelvin has been happily married to her loving husband, Noah, for 37 years. Together they have three beautiful children. She currently resides in Littleton, Colo.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment

Kayla Rutledge LAVIDGE krutledge@lavidge.com