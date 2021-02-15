 


Luxembourg, 15th February 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 8th FEBRUARY 2021 TO 12th FEBRUARY 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
08/02/202132572 275Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
09/02/2021-----
10/02/2021-----
11/02/20211 05577 385Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
12/02/202146073 220Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total1 840-12 880--

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

 

