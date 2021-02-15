Luxembourg, 15th February 2021
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 8th FEBRUARY 2021 TO 12th FEBRUARY 2021
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average price (Eur)
|Amount of purchases (Eur)
|Purpose
|Market
|08/02/2021
|325
|7
|2 275
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|09/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11/02/2021
|1 055
|7
|7 385
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|12/02/2021
|460
|7
|3 220
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|Total
|1 840
|-
|12 880
|-
|-
Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
