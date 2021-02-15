PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of bluebird bio, Inc. (“bluebird” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, BLUEBIRD SECURITIES BETWEEN MAY 11, 2020 AND NOVEMBER 4, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (THE "CLASS PERIOD"), AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $100,000

On February 12, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed against bluebird in United States District Court, Eastern District of New York.

Throughout the Class Period, according to the class action complaint, the bluebird Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. The bluebird Defendants, allegedly, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) data supporting bluebird’s U.S. Biologics Licensing Application (“BLA”) submission for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease (“SCD”) was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, bluebird’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

