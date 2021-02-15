THOMASVILLE, GA, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, has had a week of debt reduction and expansion of its player base and finalization of its GGToor.com portal.

This had been an incredibly productive week with the success of our first World of Tanks event. Over 250 teams and 1100 players participated in the World of Tanks event and pre-registration for next week’s POKEMON TCG ONLINE with a prize pool of $3,000 is growing rapidly. We are growing a robust fan audience through technology that engages a younger demographic in a way that we are not seeing in traditional sports, or any other content producer for that matter.

Management discovered with this week’s new event we are engaging players from a cross universe of games. This is a welcomed change in our demographics of tournaments past where we only attracted players whose skillset was specifically game specific. As we grow our base, we want to draw the attention of sponsors and it seems over the past couple of tournaments we are beginning to draw the attention of sponsors. Big and small name brands see eSports as the perfect opportunity to reach the traditionally inaccessible male aged 18–35 target market. While eSports has been exploding, there is still some hesitation outside the ecosystem about what eSports even is or how benefiting sponsors. We aim to turn their hesitation into revenue.

The lack of education has been a roadblock for some sponsors, parents, and the traditional sports industry. Professionalism has just started being raised as an issue within the eSports ecosystem. Players — win or lose — have just spent much of their career in front of a computer, and not in front of a crowd. Establishing training programs and education around their new status as role models, and clarity about the consequences for unprofessional behavior is a huge opportunity for all the eSports ecosystems.

Shadow Gaming intends on being part of the solution by creating development pathways and structured eSports programs. Having a larger participation base will increase the level of play and continue to enhance the fan experience across all eSports. In the coming months, we will be working on a structure training guidelines and training program to help grow our event organizer and our player base.

Sports Venues has had tremendous success this week thanks to improved market support. The Company was able to raise cash from sales of its Regulation A offering from a worst case of $0.025 per share to $0.08 per share. This has been a fantastic benefit to the Company and to existing shareholders. Less dilution equates to a stronger market for our stock. Raising capital at higher prices has allowed us to payoff $150,000 worth of convertible notes in cash this week and payoff the remaining balance of $25,000 from a promissory note from a private investor who helped the Company tremendously at the very beginning of its relaunch into the eSports business.

Anytime we can reduce debt, especially convertible debt, and raise capital at substantially higher stock prices than we planned equate to a stronger market for our securities and a balance sheet that improves with each reporting period. It has been a great week thanks to the support of investors who have followed the progress of the Company and purchased stock. More importantly, more investors are holding than those selling. There is no real secret to an increased stock price. If we attract more buyers than sellers the price will continue to rise. If we have more sellers than buyers, the price will go down. We express our sincere thanks to the market makers, investors, individuals who for the past week have graciously supported our Company. We are working extremely hard to have this positive trend continue.

John V Whitman Jr, CEO/Chairman, said, “I love being able to release positive reports like this one. I am anxious for feedback from shareholders if these weekly updates from management is something they find useful. If you would like to provide feedback, simply log onto https://www.sportsvenues.net/ and send us your thoughts. I want to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of market support we have enjoyed the past couple of weeks. The Company is delivering on its promises and evidently, the market is watching.”

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you, and choose between Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, Diamond Plan https://ggtoor.com/join.php. If you want to be an organizer bring your team or friends to GGtoor.com we can help you grow and support you so you can reach a worldwide audience of similar minded individuals that like to compete and have fun you can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://ggtoor.com/organizerlogin.php id you have any questions about our events visit Discord https://discord.gg/ed9U6ShX , https://twitter.com/shadowgamingtn , https://www.twitch.tv/shadowgamingfps .

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and would like to work with Shadow Gaming contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register, log on to https://ggtoor.com/. In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://sportsvenues.net/

https://ggtoor.com/