Type II diabetes can bring about a plethora of health problems to the body. Some of the common effects of type 2 diabetes on the body include increased tiredness and fatigue, excessive thirst, and ulcers. If not addressed, type 2 diabetes may affect key organs in the body – including the heart and kidneys. Diabetes has become one of the relentless diseases difficult to beat and manage.

However, there may just be some good news. According to the official site, the Blood Sugar blaster is formulated to aid in blood sugar control and ultimately, to treat life-threatening type 2 diabetes. The site goes on to claim that unlike other supplements, the blood sugar blaster formula is made from 100% natural and potent ingredients.

Combined at the right proportions, the natural ingredients work by addressing the root cause of the diseases to reverse its effects and facilitate total treatment and prevent rebounds – rather than just temporarily eliminating the symptoms. In this review, we breakdown the Blood Sugar Blaster supplement in detail to find out just how effective the formula is and how to make full use of it.

What is Blood Sugar Blaster?

The Blood Sugar Blaster is a dietary supplement formulated to aid in regulating blood sugar levels and treat life-threatening diseases like type 2 diabetes. According to its official site, what makes the Blood Sugar Blaster formula stand out is that it is formulated using 100% natural and safe ingredients – thus, providing a natural solution to one’s health problems.

Nonetheless, the Blood sugar Blaster dietary supplement doesn’t only target blood sugar levels and type 2 diabetes. It tackles the underlying causes of the disease, blood sugar imbalance, and the secondary effects on the body too. Amongst the common problems taking the supplement helps to treat include;

High cholesterol

Frequent urination

Blurred vision

High blood pressure

Nerve pain

Heart disease

Constant dehydration

Weight gain

How Does the Blood Sugar Blaster Work?

As claimed by the official site, unbeknownst to many, type 2 diabetes is not only caused by poor insulin sensitivity in the body. In fact, there are three common enemies to the body that lead to imbalanced blood sugar levels and the risks of developing type 2 diabetes. These include fatty liver, over-reactive lipids that hijack the pancreas, and low beta cells release.

The Blood Sugar Blaster supplement uses a multi directional approach to tackle increased blood sugar levels. Furthermore, the formula helps to address the 3 key problems – freeing the body from health problems. The supplement features a combination of 100% naturally potent ingredients to help balance the blood sugar level.

Blood sugar Blaster ingredients

As mentioned above, the blood sugar blaster pills boast a series of natural and potent ingredients. The potent ingredients include;

White Mulberry Leaf

White mulberry leaf is added to the supplement thanks to its ability to tackle high blood sugar levels. In addition to this function, the white mulberry leaf is effective at controlling overactive lipids, supporting pancreatic health, and delivering a healthy inflammatory response.

Bitter Melon

When it comes to insulin sensitivity, Bitter melon does a great job at improving it. It works by reducing the body’s resistance to insulin which ultimately, allows it to naturally regulate blood sugar levels. Furthermore, bitter melon is an effective anti-inflammatory agent.

Guggul

A gum resin, endemic to India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, it boasts many health benefits. Amongst the common ones include lowering high cholesterol, reducing risks of developing arthritis, preventing atherosclerosis, accelerating weight loss, and curing different skin diseases. Furthermore, Guggul facilitates effective metabolism to ensure efficient sugar and fat burning – allowing one to lose and maintain a healthy weight.

Banaba Leaf

Banaba leaves are used in traditional medicine – particularly to treat diabetes. It boasts excellent anti-oxidant properties – reversing the effects of oxidative stress on the cells too. Furthermore, Banaba leaves help to reduce high cholesterol levels in the body.

Licorice Root Extract

The licorice root extract is used for a wide selection of digestive ailments. It is particularly effective at treating indigestion and symptoms like acid reflux, heartburn, and upset stomach.

Cinnamon Bark Extract

Cinnamon bark extract is commonly used to soothe and offer relief from spasms. However, it has other uses too. The extract aids in promoting better appetite. Cinnamon bark extract mimics the functions of insulin to control blood sugar levels as well.

Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf Powder

Native to Africa, India, and Australian forests, Gymnema Sylvestre leaf powder treats various ailments which include snake bites and diabetes. Furthermore, the leaf extract is effective at improving metabolism, digestion, and promoting weight loss.

Yarrow Flower Powder

Similar to Gymnema Sylvestre, Yarrow Flower extract improves digestion, stomach, and intestinal health whilst promoting metabolism and healthier appetite. Its leaves are sometimes chewed for their pain-relieving properties.

Cayenne Pepper Powder

Cayenne pepper powder is added to the Blood Sugar Blaster supplement for its pain-relieving properties. Furthermore, it improves metabolism through its thermogenesis–like process. Thermogenesis refers to the increase of body heat as one is exercising. The increase of heat creates a favorable environment for metabolism which, in turn, burns more calories.

Juniper Berry Powder

Juniper berries have multiple health benefits. For one, they boast anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic properties. Additionally, juniper berries are rich in nutrients that are beneficial to the body. They support antibacterial and antifungal activity whilst promoting heart health too.

Vanadium

Vanadium is used in different remedies to cure a multitude of ailments. Some of the common diseases it helps to treat include diabetes, heart disease, anemia, and high blood sugar levels.

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Alpha lipoic acid delivers a healthy inflammatory response – helping the body flush out toxins and reverse their effects on the cells. This process helps to improve blood sugar regulation as the cells boast better metabolic rates.

L-Taurine

L-taurine is added to focus on other parts of the body. It is particularly effective in supporting heart, brain, and nerve health.

Other Ingredients

Other key ingredients in the supplement include vitamin e, ascorbic acid (vitamin c), biotin, magnesium oxide, zinc oxide, manganese, and chromium.

Blood Sugar Blaster Dosage

According to the official site, as a daily recommended dosage, one is to take two blood sugar blaster pills per day with a glass of water. One capsule is to be taken in the morning whilst the other before bed. A single Blood Sugar Blaster bottle contains 60 capsules. So, one bottle should last a month. To ensure optimal results, one is advised to take the supplement daily without skipping any days. There isn’t a standard duration set for taking the supplement.

However, it is recommended that one takes the supplement for at least 30 days – even if they notice improvements as early as a day. After all, different people will experience different results based on their age, gender, and even chemical make up and health.

Benefits of the Blood Sugar Blaster

Based on the website supplement has no side effects and all customer reviews of Blood Sugar Blaster are positive. The Blood Sugar Blaster comes with multiple benefits. Whilst it helps to regulate blood sugar levels and treat type 2 diabetes, it improves other health issues. These include;

Reduction of unhealthy cholesterol levels

Better bladder control

Improved eyesight

Healthy heart and kidneys

Better nerve and mental functions

Increased mental focus and memory retention

Regulation of blood pressure levels

Healthier body weight

Blood Sugar Blaster Pricing

At the moment, the Blood Sugar Blaster pills are available for purchase on their official website. One can opt for three of their pricing options. The lowest features a single 60-capsule bottle which costs $69 instead of $99. With this basic package, one will receive free shipping and save up to $30. Alternatively, one can opt for the 90-day supply which comes with three bottles.

Each bottle in this package costs $59 and a total of $177 – allowing one to save up to $120. For the best value, however, one can opt for the 180-day supply which lasts up to 6 months. This package comes with six bottles – each costing only $49. In total, one will pay $294 – saving up to $300. In addition to the discount, each package comes with 180-day money back guarantee. This means that one can test the supplement for up to 6 months after purchase. If they are not satisfied with the results, they can always ask for a full refund.

Furthermore, each package comes with two free bonuses. The two bonuses come in the form of eBooks. These include the Compete Blood Sugar Protocol – a $47 value that teaches one ways to protect their blood sugar levels. The second book is Rapid Weight Loss – The Keys to Body Transformation. This second book is a $37 value and helps one to maintain a healthy weight and be in the best shape

Blood Sugar Blaster Reviews - Final Verdict

Overall Blood Sugar Blaster supplement is an effective and unique formula as claimed on the official site. Its special formulation lies in the fact that it doesn’t only help to regulate blood sugar levels and to treat diabetes. It is effective at addressing other underlying issues – ensuring full treatment of diabetes and no risks of rebounds.

However, one must remember that the Blood Sugar Blaster is merely a dietary supplement. Thus, it should never be used to replace their prescribed medications or treatment plans. In fact, one is advised to consult a physician before they decide to use the supplement. Furthermore, the supplement is advised against pregnant women, breastfeeding women, and people under the age of 18 years old.

