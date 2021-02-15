TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced today that it has released a letter to shareholders from President Mark Leonard. The letter can be accessed from the Company’s website at www.csisoftware.com or from SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
Contact:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
Constellation Software Inc.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
Const.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: