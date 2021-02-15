VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”): SGQ, Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“HKEX”): 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Continued Listing Committee has completed the Delisting Review of the Company and determined that the Company satisfies TSX’s applicable requirements for continued listing.



About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

