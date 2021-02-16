RAKR prepares to list on the OTCQB® as it explores a greater range of clean water solutions.



Peterborough, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) (“Company” or “Rainmaker”) announced today that the previously announced definitive Share Purchase Agreement (“the Agreement”) with Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) for the acquisition of Rainmaker Holland BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of RAKR, has been terminated. Despite both parties’ best efforts, it became apparent that all requirements, including regulatory approvals could not be completed within the timeline acceptable to both parties. No break-fee or termination costs were paid by either party.

Effective immediately, Rainmaker is expanding its Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) offering by exploring a wider spectrum of clean water solutions to fulfill its active WaaS contracts and bring more projects in its pipeline to fruition. Rainmaker transitioned to a WaaS business model in January 2020 and customers now receive a competitive per liter cost with no CAPEX or operational burdens, lifting the financial barriers many clients have discovered when vetting alternative options.

The Company’s new WaaS model has proven to secure several client and joint venture agreements this past year including a bottling operation in The Bahamas, an on-site water production at Jamaica’s Northern Caribbean University, and supplying water solutions to three large Turks and Caicos Islands’ community developments which will be executed in cooperation with Sphere 3D. These commitments, along with others both current and forecasted, drive Rainmaker to continually evolve and source new and innovative water solutions that will provide safe water to more water scarce regions around the world.

“Over 2 billion people globally lack safe drinking water,” said Rainmaker CEO Michael O’Connor. “And estimates show that by 2030, nearly 50 percent of the world’s population will live in severe water stress. After witnessing the furthering detrimental effects the pandemic has had on global water security, Rainmaker’s commitment to provide a greater range of fresh water solutions through our WaaS model is stronger now more than ever.”

As Rainmaker explores new affordable and sustainable water solutions, the Company is exploring the process to list on the OTCQB® with its 2018-2019 audits completed and 2020 underway. Transitioning from OTC Pink® to the next level of trading opens a door to attract a greater pool of investors and offers greater financial transparency for its shareholders.

Additionally, the Company has moved to strengthen its governance and is actively looking to recruit more board members according to OTCQB® requirements and standards. Mr. O’Connor stated, “Rainmaker has always been built upon strong global leadership and networks. With our Water-as-a-Service model taking off, and as we work to list on the OTCQB®, we are seeking exciting possibilities of potential board members who can contribute invaluable expertise within the water sector and business growth."

