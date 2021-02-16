NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hollywall Entertainment Inc. (OTC: HWAL), a telecommunication, media, technology, broadcasting and entertainment company, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Hollywall Entertainment has a portfolio of operating subsidiaries spanning various industries, including infrastructure development, 5G and telecommunications, broadcasting, education, media and entertainment. Through Hollywall Development Company (“HWDC”), the company builds, restores and creates “smart” cities/communities and fiber networks throughout the U.S. Through its HW Vision subsidiary, Hollywall intends to provide state-of-the-art services in the continuously growing digital marketplace, with offerings expected to be available for purchase later this year. Hollywall Entertainment also operates the Hollywall Entertainment Digital Music Network, which has been constructed to sell single song downloads, artist album downloads and ringtones, as well as licensing music for commercial use.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with Hollywall Entertainment, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Hollywall Entertainment.

“We are pleased to engage IBN to maximize our communication with existing and potential shareholders as we continue to refine our overall messaging and outreach. Hollywall remains fully committed to our time-honored promise of bringing forth great shareholder value and revenue, while offering state-of-the-art products and services designed to close an ever-widening digital divide that continues to permeate and erode the fragile growth of our nation's most precious underserved and disadvantaged communities,” states Darnell Sutton, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Hollywall Entertainment. “Our offerings have only become further enhanced by this exciting new alliance with IBN and its exceptional ability to share our storied, trademarked mission of ‘Fiber to the People’ with its vast network of investors, consumers and media outlets.”

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Hollywall Entertainment the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“With a portfolio of subsidiaries spanning multiple industries, Hollywall provides exposure to an assortment of exciting market sectors. From commercializing an extensive music library to its plans to develop fiber networks throughout the U.S., Hollywall offers a lot for prospective investors to get enthusiastic about,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Hollywall Entertainment as it works to strengthen its foothold in these industries in the months ahead.”

To learn more about Hollywall Entertainment, visit the company's corporate newsroom profile at www.ibn.fm/HWAL

About Hollywall Entertainment Inc.

Hollywall Entertainment Inc. is a telecommunications, technology, media, entertainment and broadcasting company that operates through its various subsidiaries, including: Hollywall Development Company, HW Vision and HW Latlong, and multiple divisions to include HW School of Communications, Hollywall Music, Hollywall TV, HW Productions, HW Networks, HWRadio, HWGOV and The Hollywall Foundation. HWAL continues to maximize rights to its music, film, television, home videos and software game libraries. Hollywall owns exclusive and nonexclusive rights to market, manufacture and distribute music master recordings performed by legends such as Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, The Jackson 5, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, The Bee Gees, Chicago, The Platters, George Gershwin, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Who, Janis Joplin, Rolling Stones, Nat King Cole, John Lee Hooker, Willie Nelson, Rod Stewart, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Etta James, Aretha Franklin and other multiple-platinum-selling acts. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.hollywall.com

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

